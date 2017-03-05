WWE Fastlane Results: Jack Gallagher vs Neville Cruiserweight Championship Match

WWE Fastlane Results: Sixth Match: Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville refuses to shake hands with Gallagher. Neville shoves Gallagher to the ropes. Neville applies a wrist lock and Gallagher immediately escapes out of the hold. Neville backs Gallagher into the ropes. Gallagher ducks a right hand from Neville. Neville whips Gallagher to the corner. Gallagher plays mind games with his boot. Gallagher with a series of uppercuts to Neville. Neville responds with a shoulder tackle. Gallagher with a leg scissors takedown. Gallagher dropkicks Neville. Neville rolls out of the ring. Neville drags Gallagher to the outside. Neville launches Gallagher back first to the barricade. Neville with a missile dropkick for a two count. Neville rams his boot across the back of Gallagher’s neck. Neville taunts the Milwaukee crowd.

Neville bounces Gallagher head on the top turnbuckle. Gallagher stomps on Neville chest in the corner. Neville with a snap suplex to Gallagher. Neville with a flying forearm in the corner for a two count. Neville applies a rear chin lock. Gallagher lands a series of forearm strikes. Gallagher ducks a clothesline from Neville. Gallagher dropkicks Neville. Gallagher with a Somersault Plancha onto Neville on the outside. Neville goes for a bodyslam, but Gallagher gets back on his feet. Gallagher places Neville on the top rope.

Gallagher plants Neville with a back suplex off the top rope for a two count. Neville flapjacks Gallagher face first to the top rope. Neville whips Gallagher face to the canvas. Neville goes for a german suplex, but Gallagher counters with a school boy for a two count. Neville connects with a Snap German Suplex. Neville with the Phoenix Splash off the second rope for a two count. Neville with a boot to the face of Gallagher. Gallagher with back to back headbutt’s to Neville for a two count. Neville sends Gallagher to the ring apron. Gallagher places Neville on the top rope. Gallagher lands another vicious headbutt. Neville knocks Gallagher off the top rope. Neville connects with the Red Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Neville