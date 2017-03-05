As noted, Impact Wrestling held its final set of TV tapings today in Orlando, FL, and three names made their returns. Former WWE star Chris Masters, known in Impact Wrestling as Chris Adonis, and former WWE star Matt Morgan made their returns to Impact and the returns will air on April 6th.

Additionally, former TNA World Champion and current Global Force Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Magnus made his return to Impact at today’s tapings. His debut will also air on April 6th, and he was carrying the GFW Title with him for his televised match.

