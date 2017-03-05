WWE Fastlane Results: Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

WWE Fastlane Results: Seventh Match: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Reigns and Strowman goes into the collar and elbow tie up. Strowman launches Reigns to the corner. Strowman lands a back elbow. Reigns rolls out of the ring. Strowman with a right hand that knocks Regins off the ring apron. Strowman wants Reigns to bring the fight. Reigns uppercuts Strowman. Reigns goes for the Samoan Drop, but Strowman blocks it. Reigns with a series of right hands to Strowman. Reigns clotheslines Strowman over the top rope. Strowman drags Reigns out of the ring. Strowman sends Reigns over the steel ring steps. Reigns with a flying lariat to Strowman. Reigns sends Strowman shoulder first to the steel ring step. Reigns goes to the corner mount. Strowman plants Reigns with a Spine Buster. Strowman with a body avalanche to Reigns. Strowman launches Reigns to the other side of the ring. Strowman continues to apply pressure to the back of Reigns. Strowman connects with the Samoan Drop.

Strowman with a running splash for a two count. Strowman applies a rear chin lock. Strowman with a series of sledge hammer shots across the chest of Reigns. Strowman continues to ground Reigns with the rear chin lock. Reigns finally gets back on his feet and lands a couple of right hands to the midsection of Strowman. Reigns with a series of clotheslines, but Strowman stands still. Strowman plants Reigns with a front slam for a two count. Reigns rolls out of the ring. Strowman with a clubbing axe handle to the back of Reigns. Strowman clears the announcers table. Strowman breaks the referee’s ten count. Strowman goes for the running powerslam, but Reigns sends Strowman face first to the steel ring post. Reigns goes for the Drive By, but Strowman blocks it.

Reigns sends Strowman shoulder first to the steel ring post. Reigns goes to the corner mount. Reigns with a corner clothesline. Strowman goes for the Chokeslam, but Reigns counters with the Samoan Drop for a two count. Reigns goes for the SuperMan Punch, but Strowman side steps into the turnbuckles. Strowman with a clubbing clothesline to Reigns. Strowman with a modified flat liner to Reigns. Strowman goes for the running boot, but ducks out of the way. Strowman crashes to the outside. Reigns connects with the Drive By. Reigns goes for the Spear, but Strowman counters with a running powerslam through a table. Reigns Spears Strowman for a two count. Reigns goes for another Spear, but Strowman blocks it. Reigns sends Strowman face first to the top turnbuckle. Reigns lands a couple of Super Man Punches. Reigns ducks a couple of clotheslines. Strowman with a body avalanche to Reigns. Strowman ascends to the top rope. Strowman goes for the flying crossbody, but Reigns rolls out of the way. Reigns connects with the Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Roman Reigns