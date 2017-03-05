WWE Fastlane Results: Bayley vs Charlotte Raw Women’s Championship Match

WWE Fastlane Results: Eight Match: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Charlotte with a waist lock takedown. Bayley with a drop toe hold for a one count. Charlotte with a series of shoulder tackles to Bayley. Bayley with a jack knife cover for a two count. Bayley with a inside cradle, but again Charlotte kicks out. Bayley sends Charlotte to the ring apron. Charlotte rams her shoulder to the midsection of Bayley. Bayley knocks Charlotte off the ring apron. Bayley with a hurricanrana. Bayley ascends to the top rope. Bayley with a flying crossbody for a two count. Bayley goes for the Bayley to Belly, but Charlotte rolls out of the ring. Charlotte clotheslines Bayley. Charlotte goes to the ground and pound attack. Charlotte with a boot to the chest of Bayley. Charlotte applies a rear chin lock. Bayley with a deep arm-drag that sends Charlotte to the corner. Charlotte with a series of knee drops to Bayley for a two count. Charlotte repeatedly drives Bayley’s head to the canvas.

Charlotte applies a leg scissors submission hold. Charlotte lands two leg scissors takedowns. Charlotte struts in the middle of the ring. Charlotte with a knee across the back of Bayley’s neck for a two count. Charlotte lands a knife edge chop. Charlotte wants to know where Sasha Banks at? Bayley fires up with a series of knife edge chops. Charlotte responds with a neck breaker. Charlotte lands a couple of vicious boots in the corner. Charlotte with the cover for a two count. Charlotte bounces Bayley head on the ring apron. Charlotte walks over Bayley. Charlotte connects with the Moonsault for a two count. Charlotte continues to maul Bayley. Bayley explodes out of the corner with a clothesline. Bayley goes into the ground and pound attack. Bayley with a corner spear.

Bayley connects with a belly to back suplex for a two count. Bayley places Charlotte on the top rope. Bayley with a Springboard Elbow Drop. Bayley ascends to the top rope. Charlotte drives Bayley’s shoulder to the steel ring post. Charlotte is perched on the top rope. Bayley connects with a Top Rope Hurricanrana. Bayley with a flying elbow drop for a two count. Charlotte tosses Bayley out of the ring. Charlotte connects with Natural Selection for a two count. Bayley with a quick roll up for a two count. Charlotte goes for the Figure Eight, but Bayley kicks her out of the ring. Charlotte hip tosses Bayley off the ring apron. Sasha Banks and Charlotte begin to brawl on the outside. Bayley connects with the Bayley to Belly to Charlotte on the outside. Bayley rolls Charlotte back into the ring. Charlotte with the Small Package, but Sasha distracts the referee. Bayley connects with the Bayley to Belly to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Raw Women’s Champion, Bayley