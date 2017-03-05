WWE Fastlane Results: Goldberg vs Kevin Owens WWE Universal Championship Match

WWE Fastlane Results: Ninth Match: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship

Owens hops out of the ring before the bell rings. Owens stalls on the outside. Owens continues to play mind games with Goldberg. Owens wants the bell to ring, but Chris Jericho appears on the stage to distracts Owens. Goldberg Spears Owens. Goldberg plants Owens with the Jack Hammer to pickup the victory.

Winner: New WWE Universal Champion, Goldberg