Samoa Joe Talks Fastlane Win, Says He’s in WWE to Hurt People, Big Show on Destroying Rusev (Videos), John Cena on His Busy Week

John Cena on His Busy Week

John Cena Tweeted the following on the busy week he has ahead of him:

Samoa Joe Talks Fastlane Win, Says He’s in WWE to Hurt People

WWE has released the following backstage video from WWE Fastlane, featuring Samoa Joe talking his win over Sami Zayn, and saying he intends to prove he’s in WWE to hurt people:

Big Show on Destroying Rusev

WWE has also released the following Fastlane video, featuring Big Show showing no signs of slowing down after humbling Rusev with three chokeslams and a KO Punch: