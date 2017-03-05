Major Title Change Takes Place at WWE Fastlane Causing Change to Top WrestleMania 33 Match (Videos)

Bill Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens in the main event of WWE Fastlane tonight to become the new WWE Universal Champion. Goldberg won the match in mere seconds, as Chris Jericho came out as the bell was ringing and distracted Owens, allowing Goldberg to hit the spear and the Jackhammer for the win.

Because of Goldberg’s Title win at WWE Fastlane tonight, Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 will now be for the WWE Universal Championship.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s WWE Fastlane main event: