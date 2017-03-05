Nia Jax WWE PPV Statistic

As seen at WWE Fastlane tonight, Nia Jax lost a singles match to Sasha Banks. This is Jax’s first PPV singles match loss on the main card, as she competed on the Royal Rumble Kickoff show.

Charlotte Has PPV Streak Snapped

In other stats news coming out of tonight’s WWE Fastlane, Charlotte had her impressive 16 PPV win streak snapped when she lost to Bayley. The bout saw interference from Sasha Banks, who helped allow Bayley to retain her WWE Raw Women’s Title.

New Day Debuts Ice Cream Bike

As seen at WWE Fastlane tonight and in the video below, New Day debuted their WrestleMania 33 bound ice cream bike:

Smackdown Promo Video

As noted, this week’s WWE SmackDown will feature AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton with the winner facing WWE Champion Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 plus John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. James Ellsworth and Carmella. Below is a promo for the show: