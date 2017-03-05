Title Match Announced for WWE Raw Monday Night, Interesting Note on Braun Strowman’s Fastlane Loss, Did You Enjoy the 2017 WWE Fastlane PPV?

Braun Strowman WWE Statistic

As seen at WWE Fastlane tonight, Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a singles match, and it was Strowman’s first pinfall loss on WWE TV.

Title Match Announced for WWE Raw Monday Night

Rich Swann vs. Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship has been announced for tomorrow night’s Raw.

In the following video, Swann breaks the news to Neville about the match following Neville’s win at WWE Fastlane tonight:

Did You Enjoy the 2017 WWE Fastlane PPV?

