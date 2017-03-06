Eric Bischoff Recalls Shaq’s WCW Bash At The Beach Appearance & Watching The OJ Simpson Chase At Shaq’s House

A brand new episode will be released this Wednesday. Eric will be announcing his guest for this week on his Twitter and Facebook page tonight during RAW.
You can find some of Eric’s comments from last week’s episode transcribed below.
Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes
Related: Eric Bischoff & Ryan Satin Debate The Value That The Broken Hardy Brothers Brought To Impact Wrestling
This past week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling started with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week including:
Eric then welcomed his guest for this week Pro Wrestling Sheet Editor-in-Chief and former TMZ Senior Producer Ryan Satin! During his appearance Ryan speaks candidly to Eric about all of the Impact Wrestling news he has broken this past week. Ryan & Nick also take the time to compare with Eric the new management moving in to Impact to when Eric took over WCW in the early 90s:
Last week’s show then wrapped up with an extended edition of the #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment
You can listen to the full archives from Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?