Eric Bischoff Recalls Shaq’s WCW Bash At The Beach Appearance & Watching The OJ Simpson Chase At Shaq’s House



EB: I remember when Hulk Hogan was going to wrestle Ric Flair at Bash at the Beach. I don't know how but Shaq was playing for the Orlando Magic at the time and I think it was because Shaq had gone over to the Disney MGM Studios and he ran into Hulk while Hulk was filming Thunder in Paradise. Long story short, we reached out to Shaq and it was either through Hulk or Ric Flair. Somebody that had a relationship with Shaq. They invited him to be in Hulk's corner at Bash at The Beach in that match-up. As a part of building up to it Shaq invited us to his house in Orlando to film some vignettes with Hulk Hogan. Jimmy Hart was there and obviously I was there producing it. Shaq invited us in to his house and his Dad was there. I remember he had a bunch of friends there. He had these really big dogs. Three, four or five really big dogs and we hung out at Shaq's house most of the afternoon. We shot these vignettes and Shaq was such a cool guy. He was so friendly. So humble. It was like he was more excited for us to be there than we were because we were at his house. He was a huge star even back then. So it was just a fun, fun afternoon and we shot our vignettes. We did our thing and as we were getting ready to leave and the OJ Simpson story broke in LA. All of a sudden the TV was going on in Shaq's house and we were just wrapping up our vignettes. This breaking news comes across CNN and it was the live feed from the OJ chase. We all, Shaq, myself, Hulk and Jimmy all kind of huddled around the television and we literally watched the OJ chase go down from Shaq's house. So there ya go.

