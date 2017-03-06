Bullet Club in Big 8 Man Tag Team Match on ROH TV Tonight, WWE Returning to Indiana, Big Show Represents WWE at Dog Show (Photo)

WWE Returning to Indiana

WWE will be returning to the Hammond Civic Center in Hammond, IN on Sunday, April 23rd for a SmackDown live event. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 10th.

Bullet Club in Big 8 Man Tag Team Match on ROH TV Tonight

Tonight, Ring of Honor TV airs on the FITE App beginning at 7pm EST. Below is a preview of tonight’s show, and you can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link.

LAST WEEK, ADAM COLE GOT THE WIN OVER THE #1 CONTENDER, CHRISTOPHER DANIELS

THE KINGDOM VS THE REBELLION FOR THE 6 MAN TAG TEAM TITLES

THE TOP PROSPECTS TOURNAMENT CONTINUES

NOW, BULLET CLUB TAKES ON THE BRISCOES, BOBBY FISH AND JAY LETHAL IN ONE HUGE 8-MAN TAG MAIN EVENT! DON’T MISS THIS WEEK ON RING OF HONOR WRESTLING!

Big Show Represents WWE at Dog Show

As seen in the photo below, Big Show represented WWE at the Beverly Hills Dog Show this weekend: