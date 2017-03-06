Bullet Club in Big 8 Man Tag Team Match on ROH TV Tonight, WWE Returning to Indiana, Big Show Represents WWE at Dog Show (Photo)

WWE Returning to Indiana
WWE will be returning to the Hammond Civic Center in Hammond, IN on Sunday, April 23rd for a SmackDown live event. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 10th.
Bullet Club in Big 8 Man Tag Team Match on ROH TV Tonight
Tonight, Ring of Honor TV airs on the FITE App beginning at 7pm EST. Below is a preview of tonight’s show, and you can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link.
Big Show Represents WWE at Dog Show
As seen in the photo below, Big Show represented WWE at the Beverly Hills Dog Show this weekend:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?