Backstage News on Bubba Ray Dudley Appearing in ROH and His Future in the Company, The Hardys Added to ROH 15th Anniversary PPV

Backstage News on Bubba Ray Dudley Appearing in ROH and His Future in the Company
As noted, Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, appeared at last week’s Ring of Honor Manhattan Mayhem VI event, and put ROH Champion Adam Cole through a table.
According to PWInsider.com, the deal between Ray and ROH was not a last minute thing, and it was something ROH had been working on for quite sometime. As noted, Ray was close to returning to Impact Wrestling at last week’s tapings, however the two sides could not reach a deal in time for the tapings. As for ROH, Bully Ray is considered a “top priority” for the company, so we can expect to see him make consistent appearances in the company.
The Hardys Added to ROH 15th Anniversary PPV
In related news, The Hardys also made a surprise appearance the Manhattan Mayhem event, and defeated “The Bucks of Youth” for the ROH Tag Team Titles.
Following the win, The Hardys have been added to Ring of Honor’s 15th Anniversary PPV, taking place in Las Vegas this Friday. Below is the updated PPV card:
-ROH Championship: Adam Cole vs. Christopher Daniels
