News on Ticket Sales for Tonight’s WWE Raw, New John Cena – Kids’ Choice Promo Video, New Impact Wrestling Talent Signing

News on Ticket Sales for Tonight’s WWE Raw Tonight’s WWE Raw at the Allstate Arena in Chicago is nearly sold out, with only limited Upper Level tickets available on Ticketmaster starting at $55. About 900 tickets are available on the resale market, with tickets starting at $72 for Lower Level, and $173 for Floor seating. Take 10% off tickets for tonight’s show at TicketIQ by entering code “RAW” at checkout here. New Impact Wrestling Talent Signing Kevin Matthews, who debuted at last week’s Impact Wrestling tapings, announced via Facebook that he has inked a two year deal with Impact Wrestling. Matthews, who has worked in WWE developmental and WrestlePro, had the following to say: “Gonna let the cat out of the bag here. Extremely happy to announce I have signed a two year contract with Impact Wresting. Thank you to everyone. See you on POPtv!” New John Cena – Kids’ Choice Promo Video Below is another video preview for John Cena hosting the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards this Saturday at 8pm EST: