Roman Reigns on Facing Braun Strowman at WWE Fastlane, Preparing for WrestleMania 33, Being the ‘Bar Setter’ in WWE and More

Roman Reigns was the first guest on WWE 'Raw Talk,' which aired last night after WWE Fastlane, and was hosted by Renee Young and Jerry 'the King' Lawler. Below are some highlights from Reigns' appearance: On Having the Advantage Over Braun Strowman: If you watched over the past few weeks, you would definitely think that. Week by week I was running into a wall, and I had not run into anything like this. One thing I had the advantage of was my experience, and going against a lot of older superstars who have been around longer, I didn't have that experience—and now that I do, now that I have been in the ring with these guys, I was able to tap into that experience. On Braun Strowman Being a Younger Version of Big Show: You've seen Big Show for a long time. You've been around him for most of his career, and I have never been around anything like that. Being in the ring with Braun Strowman is a little bit of a smaller version of the Big Show, but that means he's hungry, he's willing to do big things that most people aren't. On Being the Standard Bearer in WWE: Every single day. If you want to own this place and run this place, you have to be here every single day and that is what I do. I clock in and I handle my business. For me, I take a huge pride in this, and you [Jerry Lawler]have been in the business a long time, and I am a generational superstar. I'm following my family members. I'm trying to hold that legacy up and keep the respect that they put into it who did the ground work. There's a lot of work that had to be done to get to this point, to get to the company to this platform, and for me, I just want to be able to continue to lift the bar and be the standard raiser. I'm the bar setter here and as long as I have wind in my lungs, blood in my veins then I am going to continue to fight, fight every night and if you want to get in the ring with me you will have to get your lunch pale and give it your everything because that is what I am about. On Preparing for WrestleMania: I'm going to take my time tonight and rest and shake off these bumps and bruises. There's no recovery when you are running into people like Braun Strowman and monsters like that; it's tough. Like I said before, I'm representing my bloodline and am here to do work here every night. It's going to take more than a monster to take me out. It's going to take everybody on this roster—everybody on the Red [Raw] side and the Blue [SmackDown] side. I'm here to stay. I'm the top dog here, I show it every single night and I'm not going to change.