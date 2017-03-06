Karl Anderson Responds to Matt Hardy’s Fastlane Taunt, More on Impact Wrestling – Spike TV Situation, Jerry Lawler Podcast Launch Date

Karl Anderson Responds to Matt Hardy’s Fastlane Taunt

As we noted last night, following the WWE Fastlane Raw Tag Team Title match, Matt Hardy taunted Champion Karl Anderson with the following Tweet:

#BrotherNero & I have already DELETED the title reign of The Club’s #BucksOfYouth. We see your GOLD, @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 6, 2017

Anderson responded to Hardy with the following:

More on Impact Wrestling – Spike TV Situation

As noted, Brian Fritz of Sporting News is reporting Spike TV is not in negotiations with Impact Wrestling to bring the show back to the U.S. Network, despite a recent deal being announced which will see Impact air on Spike in the UK.

Fritz (@BrianFritz) tweeted the statement from Spike, and also had the following Twitter exchange with Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin:

Spike statement: Spike TV officials confirm that Scott Fishman was there for personal reasons — and is not negotiating any deals. That statement from @Spike was issued by David Schwarz, Vice President of Communications

Jason Powell of @prowrestlingnet has reported for months that Fishman has been backstage at various @IMPACTWRESTLING tapings. However, each time he was there visiting friends and not working on any business deals. Fishman lives in the Central Florida area. Of course, @IMPACTWRESTLING tapes their shows at Universal Studios, also in central FL so it’s not far from where Fishman lives. Fishman has plenty of friends with @IMPACTWRESTLING considering that the promotion aired on @spike for over nine years. So, despite making a deal with Spike in the UK, they are not negotiating a return in the US. Impact’s current television deal with @PopTV expires late in 2017.

The story didn’t say they negotiated any deals though. Says they had a meeting and discussed a return — which they did. https://t.co/8pdsuxUeCo — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 6, 2017

Spike PR vice president used the word “negotiations”, not me. https://t.co/R38u58sZoj — Brian Fritz (@BrianFritz) March 6, 2017

.@BrianFritz So they’re denying something that wasn’t reported? I believe my multiple sources over a PR person w/ no clue any day. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 6, 2017

I trust my sources who have direct access to PR execs and consulted with them before giving me a statement. https://t.co/Mxt4ywCEbM — Brian Fritz (@BrianFritz) March 6, 2017

@BrianFritz You think the SVP of Spike called the PR team to let them know what they discussed? You’ve worked in news longer than that. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 6, 2017

I reached out to Spike PR vice president. He spoke with Spike execs and then gave me that statement. https://t.co/MxB3uqT7k3 — Brian Fritz (@BrianFritz) March 6, 2017

.@BrianFritz For sure. Well I spoke with multiple sources who have direct knowledge. No phone call needed. I’ll trust them over a PR person. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 6, 2017

Jerry Lawler Podcast Launch Date

Jerry Lawler has Tweeted the following: