Karl Anderson Responds to Matt Hardy’s Fastlane Taunt, More on Impact Wrestling – Spike TV Situation, Jerry Lawler Podcast Launch Date

Nick Paglino
matt hardy

Photo Credit: Wikipedia.org

Karl Anderson Responds to Matt Hardy’s Fastlane Taunt

As we noted last night, following the WWE Fastlane Raw Tag Team Title match, Matt Hardy taunted Champion Karl Anderson with the following Tweet:

Anderson responded to Hardy with the following:

More on Impact Wrestling – Spike TV Situation

As noted, Brian Fritz of Sporting News is reporting Spike TV is not in negotiations with Impact Wrestling to bring the show back to the U.S. Network, despite a recent deal being announced which will see Impact air on Spike in the UK.

Fritz (@BrianFritz) tweeted the statement from Spike, and also had the following Twitter exchange with Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin:

Spike statement: Spike TV officials confirm that Scott Fishman was there for personal reasons — and is not negotiating any deals. That statement from @Spike was issued by David Schwarz, Vice President of Communications
Jason Powell of @prowrestlingnet has reported for months that Fishman has been backstage at various @IMPACTWRESTLING tapings. However, each time he was there visiting friends and not working on any business deals. Fishman lives in the Central Florida area. Of course, @IMPACTWRESTLING tapes their shows at Universal Studios, also in central FL so it’s not far from where Fishman lives. Fishman has plenty of friends with @IMPACTWRESTLING considering that the promotion aired on @spike for over nine years.

So, despite making a deal with Spike in the UK, they are not negotiating a return in the US. Impact’s current television deal with @PopTV expires late in 2017.

Jerry Lawler Podcast Launch Date

Jerry Lawler has Tweeted the following:

impact wrestlingJeff Jarrettjerry lawlerkarl andersonMatt HardyWWEWWE Fastlane
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"