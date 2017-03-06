Karl Anderson Responds to Matt Hardy’s Fastlane Taunt, More on Impact Wrestling – Spike TV Situation, Jerry Lawler Podcast Launch Date

Karl Anderson Responds to Matt Hardy’s Fastlane Taunt
As we noted last night, following the WWE Fastlane Raw Tag Team Title match, Matt Hardy taunted Champion Karl Anderson with the following Tweet:
Anderson responded to Hardy with the following:
More on Impact Wrestling – Spike TV Situation
As noted, Brian Fritz of Sporting News is reporting Spike TV is not in negotiations with Impact Wrestling to bring the show back to the U.S. Network, despite a recent deal being announced which will see Impact air on Spike in the UK.
Fritz (@BrianFritz) tweeted the statement from Spike, and also had the following Twitter exchange with Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin:
Jerry Lawler Podcast Launch Date
Jerry Lawler has Tweeted the following:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?