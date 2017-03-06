WWE Fastlane Saw Mixed Fortunes for the Betting Markets WWE Fastlane saw some big winners and losers for the betting markets, and there were a few shocks that came through due to the smart money never seeming to arrive. Data collected by Wrestling Betting, a WWE Betting Predictor and Tips site based in the UK, suggested that in the run up to the event, the biggest outsider to win at WWE Fastlane was Sasha Banks, who you could have got at 8/1 (+800.00), against Nia Jax, who was a huge favorite at 1/10 (-1000.00). Sasha did of course win the match. Nia wasn’t the biggest favorite to lose, however, as that honor went to Braun Strowman, whose best price before the event was 1/16 (-1600.00). However, Roman Reigns was only 7/1 (+700.00) to win their encounter. If you also had money on Bayley to break Charlotte’s Pay-Per-View streak, you would also be celebrating as she was 5/1 (+500.00) before the event. The rest of the markets were to go as planned, with heavy favorites winning. The only doubtful result was in the pre-show match, which saw the eventual winners Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa priced as much as 4/9 (-227.27) against The Brian Kendrick & Noam Dar 15/8 (+188.00). Trends in the last few months have seen the majority of bookmakers largely get it right before even the smart money comes in, but this pay per view there was value to be had, and likely because there were no major swings in odds hours before the PPV, which typically signals the smart money is in. Bully Ray to Co-Host Wrestling Show The following press release has been issued: NEW YORK – March 6, 2017 – SiriusXM announced today that longtime pro wrestler Bully Ray has joined SiriusXM as co-host of the popular wrestling show, Busted Open, alongside SiriusXM’s Dave LaGreca. Busted Open can be heard nationwide every weekday (2:00-4:00 pm ET) on SiriusXM Rush, channel 93 on satellite radios and the SiriusXM app. Bully Ray will make his debut on the show today, March 6, and will host again tomorrow, March 7. Starting next week, he will host the show every Thursday and Friday, bringing the same opinionated, no-nonsense personality that has been on display over many years in and out of the ring. He and LaGreca will take calls from wrestling fans around the country and discuss the headline stories happening across the world of wrestling. As a former ECW, WWE and TNA Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray brings over 25 years of in-ring experience, both as a singles and a tag-team competitor, to SiriusXM Rush. He has held a total of 35 championships and today remains an active wrestler on the independent circuit. He also owns and operates the Team 3D Academy of Professional Wrestling and Sports Entertainment in Kissimmee, Florida with his long-time tag team partner D’Von. Bully Ray will also be an integral part of Busted Open’s coverage of Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando, FL later this month. For more info, visit www.SiriusXM.com/Rush. Video of Lita’s Ring Return As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Lita returned to the ring over the weekend at the MCW Mat Madness event, and she teamed with The Bruiser and The Hell Cats to defeat Andy Vineberg, MCW Champion Sean Studd, Rayo & Jeremiah in an eight-person tag team match. Below is footage of Lita’s ring return: