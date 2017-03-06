WWE Fastlane Saw Mixed Fortunes for the Betting Markets
WWE Fastlane saw some big winners and losers for the betting markets, and there were a few shocks that came through due to the smart money never seeming to arrive.
Data collected by Wrestling Betting, a WWE Betting Predictor and Tips site based in the UK, suggested that in the run up to the event, the biggest outsider to win at WWE Fastlane was Sasha Banks, who you could have got at 8/1 (+800.00), against Nia Jax, who was a huge favorite at 1/10 (-1000.00). Sasha did of course win the match.
Nia wasn’t the biggest favorite to lose, however, as that honor went to Braun Strowman, whose best price before the event was 1/16 (-1600.00). However, Roman Reigns was only 7/1 (+700.00) to win their encounter. If you also had money on Bayley to break Charlotte’s Pay-Per-View streak, you would also be celebrating as she was 5/1 (+500.00) before the event.
The rest of the markets were to go as planned, with heavy favorites winning. The only doubtful result was in the pre-show match, which saw the eventual winners Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa priced as much as 4/9 (-227.27) against The Brian Kendrick & Noam Dar 15/8 (+188.00).
Trends in the last few months have seen the majority of bookmakers largely get it right before even the smart money comes in, but this pay per view there was value to be had, and likely because there were no major swings in odds hours before the PPV, which typically signals the smart money is in.
Bully Ray to Co-Host Wrestling Show
The following press release has been issued:
Video of Lita’s Ring Return
As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Lita returned to the ring over the weekend at the MCW Mat Madness event, and she teamed with The Bruiser and The Hell Cats to defeat Andy Vineberg, MCW Champion Sean Studd, Rayo & Jeremiah in an eight-person tag team match. Below is footage of Lita’s ring return:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?