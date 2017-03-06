Christopher Daniels Talks ROH 15th Anniversary Title Match, Jim Ross Hypes New Ringside Show with Jeff Hardy, RVD and More (Videos)

Catch the FITE exclusive interview with Ring of Honor superstar and wrestling legend Christopher Daniels as he talks about his upcoming world championship title shot at this Friday’s ROH 15th Anniversary Special live on FITE TV worldwide. Daniels also takes a look back on his storied career and shares some advice for up and coming wrestlers just hitting the scene.

The road to the ROH 15th Anniversary Show continues tonight with a new episode of ROH Wrestling. Watch the action free on the FITE app at 7PM ET.

This Wednesday, 3/8, marks the debut of “Ringside with Jim Ross” featuring JR, Jeff Hardy, Jeff and Karen Jarett, Rob Van Dam and Jim Cornette like you’ve never seen them before. The show premieres exclusively on FITE PPV for only $5.99 and promises “to be a slobberknocker!”

Download the FITE app free on iTunes and Google Play at this link and checkout the FITE.tv calendar for more information on upcoming events.

Christopher Daniels Interview:



Ringside with Jim Ross: