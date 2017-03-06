Kevin Owens Jokes About His WWE Fastlane Match, SummerSlam Travel Packages, WWE – Tapout Shoot Takes Place at Performance Center

Nick Paglino

SummerSlam Travel Packages

2017 WWE SummerSlam travel packages went on sale today and the following are package breakdowns:

-The Big Apple package starts at $2,850 per person
-The Platinum package starts at $1,850 per person
-The Gold package starts at $1,225 per person

Visit SummerSlamTravel.com to order any of the above packages.

Kevin Owens Jokes About His WWE Fastlane Match

Kevin Owens Tweeted the following comment on his main event match at WWE Fastlane last night:

WWE – Tapout Shoot Takes Place at Performance Center

Alexa Bliss Tweeted the following noting a Tapout shoot recently took place at the WWE Performance Center:

