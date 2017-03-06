John Cena Talks His Gaming Days, If He Keeps Up with WWE’s Gaming Community, Jerry Lawler Retweets Very Bizarre Photograph

Jerry Lawler Retweets Very Bizarre Photograph WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has retweed the following, very odd photograph: Found some hilarious pro wrestling content from my childhood in my parents house @JerryLawler pic.twitter.com/ob4fvVr42G — Andy (@Andy_Maiden) March 6, 2017 John Cena Talks His Gaming Days As noted, John Cena has been working with Nintendo to promote their new Nintendo Switch console, and you can check out the commercial he shot as well as an exclusive gallery of behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot below. Cena recently spoke with GQ about teaming up with Nintendo Switch and had the following to say about his gaming habits: “Make no bones about it, I’m a 40-year-old dude. My best gaming days were back in the days of Tecmo Super Bowl and Baseball Stars and the original Super Mario Brothers. I played Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – I haven’t played Zelda since the gold-cartridged [NES] Zelda. I thought games had passed me by, but the game just eases you into its difficulty … It’s just really fun, man.” Cena added he doesn’t keep up with WWE’s very active gaming community as “it’s so competitive, and I’m like, a dinosaur, I stay more on the outskirts, I really don’t get involved.”