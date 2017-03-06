Kassius Ohno on What Lead Him Back to WWE NXT, How He’s Changed, If He Ever Expected to Return, How He Dealt with His Prior Release

Nick Paglino
Kassius ohno

Chris Hero Takes The Ring For AAW // Photo Credit: Mike Killam

WWE NXT star Kassius Ohno recently spoke with Byron Saxton for WWE.com and below are some interview highlights:

WWE.COM: Now that you’ve had time to settle back into NXT, what has returning been like for you?

OHNO: I think “surreal” is probably the word that most accurately describes how it feels to be back at NXT. Everyone has been so welcoming, and the environment is a very positive and inspiring one. I’m extremely excited at the possibilities.

WWE.COM: It took you over 12 years to get an opportunity to join NXT. How did you deal with the emotions of seeing that dream slip away?

OHNO: I had a feeling things were heading down that path. I had a few weeks to internally address the frustration and disappointment, so the moment I knew I was leaving, I got right on the phone and started making calls. I didn’t give myself a second to dwell on it. I was too busy ordering merchandise, taking bookings, reserving flights and visiting friends.

WWE.COM: Did you ever expect to return to NXT?

OHNO: I didn’t. I followed NXT loosely over the years, but I had kept myself so busy that I never really entertained the thought of what it would be like if I were to come back.

WWE.COM: What lead to your return?

OHNO: When I left, I was told that the door wasn’t closed. I’m not the type to burn bridges anyway, so I just kept traveling and getting better at my craft. Eventually, someone reached out to see if I was interested in returning. After a bit of deliberation, I decided that it was something I needed to do.

WWE.COM: Now that you’re back, it seems that your objective is clear.

OHNO: My focus is zeroed in on the NXT Championship. I have accomplished everything I’ve ever wanted, everywhere I’ve ever been. Championships, tournaments, you name it. The NXT Championship is something that I don’t just want, it’s what I need. I plan to become the face and ambassador of NXT. I want to bring the absolute best in-ring action all over the world.

kassius ohnoWWEwwe nxt
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"