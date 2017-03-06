WWE NXT star Kassius Ohno recently spoke with Byron Saxton for WWE.com and below are some interview highlights: WWE.COM: Now that you’ve had time to settle back into NXT, what has returning been like for you? OHNO: I think “surreal” is probably the word that most accurately describes how it feels to be back at NXT. Everyone has been so welcoming, and the environment is a very positive and inspiring one. I’m extremely excited at the possibilities. WWE.COM: It took you over 12 years to get an opportunity to join NXT. How did you deal with the emotions of seeing that dream slip away? OHNO: I had a feeling things were heading down that path. I had a few weeks to internally address the frustration and disappointment, so the moment I knew I was leaving, I got right on the phone and started making calls. I didn’t give myself a second to dwell on it. I was too busy ordering merchandise, taking bookings, reserving flights and visiting friends. WWE.COM: Did you ever expect to return to NXT? OHNO: I didn’t. I followed NXT loosely over the years, but I had kept myself so busy that I never really entertained the thought of what it would be like if I were to come back. WWE.COM: What lead to your return? OHNO: When I left, I was told that the door wasn’t closed. I’m not the type to burn bridges anyway, so I just kept traveling and getting better at my craft. Eventually, someone reached out to see if I was interested in returning. After a bit of deliberation, I decided that it was something I needed to do. WWE.COM: Now that you’re back, it seems that your objective is clear. OHNO: My focus is zeroed in on the NXT Championship. I have accomplished everything I’ve ever wanted, everywhere I’ve ever been. Championships, tournaments, you name it. The NXT Championship is something that I don’t just want, it’s what I need. I plan to become the face and ambassador of NXT. I want to bring the absolute best in-ring action all over the world.