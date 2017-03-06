Matt Hardy Files Trademark For ‘Broken’ Gimmick, Goldberg Gets His Custom Universal Championship Plates (Video)

Matt Hardy

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Matt Hardy filed to trademark his ‘Broken Matt Hardy’ ring name, which is the first step to claim ownership of the name.

The USPTO has a trademark application on “Broken Matt Hardy” for “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer”. Impact Wrestling’s legal team can still oppose the trademark if sources are correct and Impact owns all IP creations under Hardy’s previous deal with the promotion.

This has been disputed, however, and sources close to Hardy told Pro Wrestling Sheet that Hardy would retain ownership of the gimmick and name once his contract ran out, but Impact could profit off of anything already filmed with any of his gimmicks used during his contract.

