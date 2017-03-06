Jack Swagger Update, Continued Success Is No Surprise To Gallows & Anderson, ‘Thrilling’ New Wrestlemania 33 Promo

WWE RAW
The above video features RAW Tag Team Champions Gallows & Anderson commenting on their win at WWE Fastlane. The team talks about their continued success, and their controversial win leading to another title defense on RAW.
Jack Swagger
WAW British Wrestling posted the following update after it was announced that Jack Swagger would not be granted his release, and he could not appear in an advertised match against Alberto Del Rio (Alberto El Patron).
Wrestlemania 33
The following video is the latest promo for “The Ultimate Thrill Ride” that is Wrestlemania:
