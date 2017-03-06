Jack Swagger Update, Continued Success Is No Surprise To Gallows & Anderson, ‘Thrilling’ New Wrestlemania 33 Promo

WWE RAW

The above video features RAW Tag Team Champions Gallows & Anderson commenting on their win at WWE Fastlane. The team talks about their continued success, and their controversial win leading to another title defense on RAW.

Jack Swagger

WAW British Wrestling posted the following update after it was announced that Jack Swagger would not be granted his release, and he could not appear in an advertised match against Alberto Del Rio (Alberto El Patron).

UPDATE: After 3 days of discussions @RealJackSwagger will not be appearing this weekend but will appear later in the year. 1/2 #WATV6 Negotiations for a suitable replacement to face @VivaDelRio are underway and will be announced in the coming days.2/2

Wrestlemania 33

The following video is the latest promo for “The Ultimate Thrill Ride” that is Wrestlemania: