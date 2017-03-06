Eric Bischoff Announces Teddy Long For His Podcast This Wednesday & Shares Classic WCW Clip w/ Rick Rude



The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff's podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released this past Wednesday and featured ProWrestlingSheet.com Editor-in-Chief Ryan Satin! Bischoff took to the official Bischoff on Wrestling Facebook page earlier tonight during RAW to announce that his guest this Wednesday will be fellow former WWE General Manager as well as a member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017… Teddy Long.

Bischoff also shared the following post tonight recalling a segment from early in his WCW career featuring the latest member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017, Rick Rude:

This past week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling started with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week including: Triple A’s intellectual property lawsuit against PCW regarding Pentagon Jr. and Fenix

The Big Show and Shaq going back and forth about whether their WrestleMania match will happen

Josh Matthews and Raven’s recent controversial comments regarding suicide

More… Eric then welcomed his guest for this week Pro Wrestling Sheet Editor-in-Chief and former TMZ Senior Producer Ryan Satin! During his appearance Ryan speaks candidly to Eric about all of the Impact Wrestling news he has broken this past week. Ryan & Nick also take the time to compare with Eric the new management moving in to Impact to when Eric took over WCW in the early 90s: Anthem taking the reigns of Impact Wrestling

The Hardy Boys becoming free agents after leaving Impact

The drawing power of “Broken” Matt Hardy

Impact’s ratings and how they matter

What talent and techniques he thinks could make Impact viable against WWE in the pro wrestling space

Jeff Jarrett & Dutch Mantel taking over the Impact Creative team

Bruce Prichard joining Impact Wrestling as an on-air and backstage talent

More… Last week’s show then wrapped up with an extended edition of the #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment You can listen to the full archives from Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below: