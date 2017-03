MCW “Winter Blast” SATURDAY in Hollywood MD w/ Ryback

MCW Pro Wrestling returns THIS SATURDAY, March 11 to the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, 24801 Three Notch RD in Hollywood, MD after seeing an intense couple months of action!

– Former WWE star Ryback joins Bruiser and The Hell Cats (Jimmy Starz and Sexy Steve) to face The Winners Circle of MCW Pro Wrestling champion Sean Studd, Jeremiah, Rayo, and Andy Vineberg.

– New Rage TV champion Dante Caballero defends against Brandon Scott in a rematch from last Saturday’s Rage TV Title Tournament Finals!

– To settle who will face MCW Women’s champion Melina on April 22, former champions Renee Michelle and Brittany Blake square off!

– Former friends Napalm and Marcellus Prime eliminated each other in last Saturday’s TV Title tournament and will continue their battle this Saturday!

– After their attack at Broken Anniversary, Fed Up (Chris Swann and George Jenkins) will now face The Punk Rock All-Stars (Shaun Cannon and Drake Carter)

…and more to be announced!

Tickets available at missiontix.com, by calling 888-996-4774, and day of, at the door. Show support on Facebook at facebook.com/events/1811029292453366.

Follow MCW: facebook.com/MCWProWrestling – instagram.com/MCWProWrestling – twitter.com/mcwwrestling