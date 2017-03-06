New Championship Match Added To Wrestlemania 33

Kevin Owens will face Chris Jericho at Wrestlemania 33, and Jericho’s United States Championship will be on the line. Jericho came out to the ring and talked about screwing Owens out of the title at WWE Fastlane, and how it felt to have Owens turn on him and put him in the hospital. Owens came out and told Jericho how they were never best friends and Jericho wasn’t useful to him, and it all ended when Jericho accepted the Goldberg match on his behalf. Jericho laid down the challenge for Wrestlemania, and Owens accepted, saying he would get the Universal title back in due time, but he would deal with Jericho first. Owens challenged him to put the United States Championship on the line, and Jericho willingly accepted.

