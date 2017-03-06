2017 WWE Backlash PPV Date And Location Confirmed; Which Brand Will Host The Event?

According to Wrestlezone’s Josh Lopez, who is in attendance at tonight’s WWE RAW TV taping, WWE Backlash will be hosted in Chicago, Illinois on May 21st.

The event will take place at the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, host of tonight’s RAW taping. It was also revealed the event will be a Smackdown branded event. Smackdown also hosted the 2016 Backlash PPV, which was the first Backlash event since 2009. The updated 2017 WWE pay-per-view event calendar (confirmed events) is below:

April 2nd

Wrestlemania 33

Camping World Stadium – Orlando, FL

April 30th

WWE Payback (RAW)

SAP Center – San Jose, CA

May 21st

WWE Backlash (Smackdown)

Allstate Arena – Chicago, IL

June 4th

WWE Extreme Rules (RAW)

Royal Farms Arena – Baltimore, MD

June 18th

WWE Money In The Bank (Smackdown)

Scottrade Center – St. Louis, MO

August 20th

WWE Summerslam

Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

November 19th

WWE Survivor Series

Toyota Center – Houston, TX