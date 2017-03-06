New Chris Jericho Shirt To Benefit Juvenile Diabetes Research, Goldberg’s First Photoshoot As WWE Universal Champion (Video)

Shirt Of Jericho

Represent has a new t-shirt available from Chris Jericho, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, which funds Type 1 Diabetes research. The shirt is available now, and on sale for two weeks only! Jericho tweeted a photo of himself wearing the shirt:

You’re a stupid idiot! Help fund type 1 diabetes research & get your tee at https://t.co/gFWG36Yp9W

AVAILABLE NOW! pic.twitter.com/Wn5odoZ3D6 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 6, 2017

Goldberg

The following video features a look at Goldberg’s first photoshoot as WWE Universal Champion after he defeated Kevin Owens last night at WWE Fastlane for the title:

Related: Matt Hardy Files Trademark For ‘Broken’ Gimmick, Goldberg Gets His Custom Universal Championship Plates (Video)