New Chris Jericho Shirt To Benefit Juvenile Diabetes Research, Goldberg’s First Photoshoot As WWE Universal Champion (Video)

Shirt Of Jericho
Represent has a new t-shirt available from Chris Jericho, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, which funds Type 1 Diabetes research. The shirt is available now, and on sale for two weeks only! Jericho tweeted a photo of himself wearing the shirt:
Goldberg
The following video features a look at Goldberg’s first photoshoot as WWE Universal Champion after he defeated Kevin Owens last night at WWE Fastlane for the title:
