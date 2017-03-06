Lesnar Faces Off With Goldberg On RAW, Rick Rude’s HOF Announcement, Cruiserweights In Action, More On WWE Main Event

WWE RAW

As seen on RAW tonight, Goldberg came out for his championship address after winning the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane. His promo was cut off early by Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar, who looked forward to the Wrestlemania 33 championship match. Heyman offered a prediction for the match, and then ended by calling Goldberg ‘Brock’s bitch’, and Lesnar left the new champion laying after a F-5 in the ring.

WWE Main Event

WWE taped the following matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event:

Jinder Mahal versus Curtis Axel

Mustafa Ali and Jack Gallagher versus Tony Nese and Noam Dar

WWE Hall of Fame

The following video features Rick Rude’s WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement: