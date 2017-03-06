RAW Women’s Title Match Added To Wrestlemania 33

Bayley will defend her RAW Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania 33 against Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. Bayley came out to the ring and talked about retaining at WWE Fastlane, but she told Mick Foley she didn’t feel like a champion after how she won. Foley told her it didn’t matter how she got there, it’s about where she is going, and now they need to find a Wrestlemania opponent for her. Sasha Banks came out and made her case, and Foley listened to the crowd and went to make the match, but Charlotte came to the ring and called shenanigans. She accused Sasha of helping Bayley retain just so she could get a title match, noting they couldn’t face each other since Sasha lost at Roadblock. Stephanie McMahon came out and said Charlotte was robbed and she deserved another title shot. Stephanie went on to make the Charlotte versus Bayley match, saying she is the boss around here, but Foley proposed they both should be included in the match, and Stephanie says he’s on to something. Stephanie said Charlotte versus Sasha will take place on RAW tonight, and if Sasha wins, the Wrestlemania match will become a triple threat. Stephanie said they’ll find out what Sasha is made of right now, because she would face Bayley in a match on the spot for her Wrestlemania opportunity. Sasha and Bayley fought a back-and-forth match before Charlotte tried interfering to prevent the triple threat, but Bayley ended up tapping to the Banks Statement.

The #BankStatement is LOCKED IN on @itsBayleyWWE as @SashaBanksWWE looks to go to @WrestleMania! #RAW pic.twitter.com/dFDNKgP8Wm — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 7, 2017

#TheBoss @SashaBanksWWE is GOING to @WrestleMania as she makes #RAW #WomensChampion @itsBayleyWWE tap out! #RAW pic.twitter.com/oQdZlVO9kJ — WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2017