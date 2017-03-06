1 Contender’s Match Announced For RAW, WWE Honors Women’s History Month, Impact Hypes Alberto El Patron’s Debut (Videos)

WWE RAW

Next week’s WWE RAW will feature a #1 contender’s match for the Tag Team Championship, with the winners going on to Wrestlemania to challenge Gallows and Anderson.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass were unsuccessful in regaining the titles and erupted into a brawl with Cesaro and Sheamus at ringside tonight. Mick Foley said they will not fight backstage, and they settle things in the ring, so the two teams will fight next week and the winning team gets the tag title shot at Wrestlemania 33.

Women’s History Month

The following video features WWE honoring Trish Stratus and Lita as part of their Women’s History Month celebration:

Alberto El Patron

The following video from Impact Wrestling hypes the arrival of Alberto El Patron on this week’s show:

