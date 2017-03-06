Triple H Says A Nightmare Is Waiting For Seth Rollins At Wrestlemania, Nakamura Making His NXT Return, Emma Hypes Re-Debut

WWE RAW

The above video features highlights from Triple H’s interview on WWE RAW after seeing footage of Seth Rollins’ rehab efforts. HHH talked about Rollins getting all the care in the world, and Rollins invented nicknames while he earned them. He issued another warning, telling Rollins he’s walking into a nightmare if he calls him out at Wrestlemania 33.

NXT

WWE posted the following video hyping Shinsuke Nakamura’s return on NXT this week. Nakamura will face inaugural Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins on this week’s show:

Related: NXT TV Taping Results From 2/22 – Content To Air In March *Spoilers*

Emma

After WWE aired a promo promoting Emma’s return (and Emmalina’s short lived debut), Emma posted the following: