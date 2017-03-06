The Undertaker Returns On WWE RAW, Teases WrestleMania Opponent (Photo / Video), Did You Enjoy This Week’s Show?

Undertaker Returns

Undertaker made his return on WWE RAW tonight, and seemed to imply what his Wrestlemania 33 plans were.

Braun Strowman came out in the main event segment and called Roman Reigns out, saying he would finish what he started because Reigns beat him by a fluke. Reigns’ music cued up, but immediately cut out as the lights went down, and Undertaker walked to the ring to the surprise of everyone.

Strowman looked a little spooked, and he backed out of the ring without incident. Reigns then came down and told Taker that Strowman was there for him, not Taker, and said this was his yard now. Taker looked up at the Wrestlemania sign, strongly hinting that the two would meet at the big event, and dropped Reigns with a chokeslam before leaving.

As of now, the match is unofficial, but it is likely that WWE will confirm a match between the two soon.

Are we going to find out whose yard it TRULY is at @WrestleMania?! #Undertaker @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/bRcjLZEGgk — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 7, 2017

WWE RAW

Tonight’s show featured Brock Lesnar interrupting Goldberg’s championship address, Bayley versus Sasha Banks, Undertaker’s return and more. Did you enjoy this week’s show? Let us know in the poll and comments section below: