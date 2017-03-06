Best Of Austin Aries Promo, Aries Attacks Neville on Raw (Videos), New 205 Live Segment Announced

Austin Aries

The following video features Austin Aries attacking WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville after his match against Rich Swann. Aries attempted to get an interview with Neville, who bragged about being right about Fastlane, and his dominance over the cruiserweights. Aries acknowledged the fan chants about him being a worthy challenger to Neville, but Neville called him delusional.

The champ told Aries he should just go back to doing commentary and this was his ring, so he should leave before he rebreaks Aries’ orbital socket. Aries then said he had one more question… but it was more of a statement, then he laid Neville out with a mic shot and a discus forearm.

It has been speculated that Aries will challenge Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship at Wrestlemania 33; Aries is reportedly scheduled to return to the ring soon after having surgery for a broken orbital bone last fall.

205 Live

Following tonight’s segment on RAW, WWE announced Aries will have a message for Neville on tomorrow night’s 205 Live on WWE Network.