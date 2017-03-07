Bone Chilling Slow-Mo Video Of Reigns & Undertaker Face-Off, What Happened After RAW Last Night?

Bone Chilling Slow-Mo Video Of Reigns & Taker Face-Off

WWE has uploaded the following video on-line featuring a bone chilling, slow-motion video of Roman Reigns and Undertaker’s face-off at the end of RAW last night:



Related: The Undertaker Returns On WWE RAW, Teases WrestleMania Opponent (Photo / Video)

What Happened After RAW Last Night?

Following last night’s RAW WrestleZone Radio’s Kevin Kellam called in from just outside the All-State Arena in Chicago where the event was held.

During his call Kevin noted that there was no dark match for the live crowd after the show. All that happened once the cameras stopped rolling was Reigns came to his feet to a chorus of boos from the Chicago crowd following the chokeslam from Undertaker and headed to the back.

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes

You can listen to the full RAW Rebellion from WrestleZone Radio in the embedded audio player below: