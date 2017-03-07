WWE Honors Trish & Lita During Women’s History Month

WWE has uploaded the below video on-line that was shown on RAW last night. It features a tribute to WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita in honor of Women’s History Month:



Ringside w/ Jim Ross Airing On Fite App

On his most recent podcast WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross announced that highlights from his three Ringside With Jim Ross shows from last year’s WrestleMania weekend in Dallas, Texas will be edited into one three hour show that will debut on the Fite App for VOD viewing starting March 8th at 5 PM.

A trailer has been released for the iPPV special and can be viewed at this link.

You can download the Fite App for free for your cell phone or mobile device, for free by clicking here. The App can be streamed from your phone to Samsung smart TVs as well as Roku devices, as long as the items are on the same wifi network.