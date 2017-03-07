Bayley’s Road To WrestleMania Gets Complicated (Video), Full Card For WWE’s MSG Return This Weekend

Bayley’s Road To WrestleMania Gets Complicated
WWE has uploaded the following video on-line featuring Bayley’s in-ring segment with Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon from RAW last night:
Full Card For WWE’s MSG Return This Weekend
WWE will return to Madison Square Garden this Sunday afternoon at 3 PM, featuring the following lineup:
