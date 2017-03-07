Seth Rollins Grants An Inside Look In To His Rehabilitation (Video), Injury Update On NJPW’s Tomoaki Honma

Seth Rollins Grants An Inside Look In To His Rehabilitation WWE has released the following video on-line that was shown on RAW last night featuring WWE Superstar Seth Rollins giving fans an inside look at his current rehabilitation:

Injury Update On NJPW's Tomoaki Honma New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced via a statement on their website that Tomoaki Honma has begun regaining feeling in his extremities and, while still weak, is able to move his arms and legs. On March 3rd at a NJPW event in Owkinawa, Japan, Honma was hit with a DDT off the second rope by Jado. Honma did not get up after the bump and was unresponsive. The match was immediately stopped and he was stretchered out of the ring and rushed to the hospital. New Japan's website noted: Now he is able to move his feet a fair amount, and he can grip objects and bend his elbow. He is making progress day by day. The biggest worry with an injury between the third and fourth vertebrae is the effect it can have on circulation and respiration. At this point he is out of the most dangerous period of the first couple of days after the injury. As such he was moved from the ICU this afternoon and we hope he will continue to recover from there.