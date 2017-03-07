Seth Rollins Grants An Inside Look In To His Rehabilitation (Video), Injury Update On NJPW’s Tomoaki Honma

Seth Rollins Grants An Inside Look In To His Rehabilitation
WWE has released the following video on-line that was shown on RAW last night featuring WWE Superstar Seth Rollins giving fans an inside look at his current rehabilitation:
Injury Update On NJPW’s Tomoaki Honma
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced via a statement on their website that Tomoaki Honma has begun regaining feeling in his extremities and, while still weak, is able to move his arms and legs.
On March 3rd at a NJPW event in Owkinawa, Japan, Honma was hit with a DDT off the second rope by Jado. Honma did not get up after the bump and was unresponsive. The match was immediately stopped and he was stretchered out of the ring and rushed to the hospital.
New Japan’s website noted:
