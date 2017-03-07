Cena & Nikki’s Living Room Featured In Latest “Our Home” (Video), Update On WWE Concussion Lawsuits

Cena & Nikki’s Living Room Featured In Latest “Our Home”

WWE Superstar Nikki Bella has released the latest Our Home video on the official The Bella Twins YouTube page featuring her and John Cena showing off their living room.

Update On WWE Concussion Lawsuits

PWInsider.com is reporting that, “following a four hour plus hearing regarding sanctions on the attorneys that have filed in multiple concussion-related lawsuits against WWE, the presiding judge decreed he would issue a ruling on those requests and several other issues on 3/9.”

