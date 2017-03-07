WWE Live Event Results Bloomington, IL (3/6): Orton & Styles Steal The Show, Wyatt Battles Harper, More

Nick Hausman
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

WWE Live Event Results
Bloomington, IL
03/6/2017

The following live report was submitted to WrestleZone by reader Tyler Winter.

  • Rhyno, Heath Slater, Mojo Rawley and Kalisto def. The Ascension & Breezango
    • Rhyno won it with the gore
  • Dolph Ziggler def. Apollo Crews
    • Dolph won with the Zig Zag
  • Apollo Crews def. Curt Hawkins
    • Hawkins came out and talked smack and ended up getting hit with the Spin Out Powerbomb by Apollo Crews for the win
  • Becky Lynch & Tamina def. NatalyaMickie James
    • Becky Lynch put the Dis-Arm-Her on Mickie for the win
  • Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles
    • Match of the night
    • Orton won by hitting AJ with an RKO off the top rope
    • Crowd was really in to this match and was split 50/50 between the two
  • Intermission
  • American Alpha def. The Usos
    • Decent match.
  • Dean Ambrose def. Baron Corbin
    • DQ to retain the intercontinental championship after Corbin hit Ambrose with a steel chair
    • Corbin was leaving and then came back to the ring and grabbed the IC title from the ref and tried to hit Ambrose with it but he missed and received a Dirty Deeds
  • Bray Wyatt def. Luke Harper
    • Bray wins with Sister Abigail to retain the WWE Championship
    • After the match Randy Orton came out and ended up giving Bray an RKO to end the show
  • Biggest Pops (In order)
    • AJ Styles
    • Bray Wyatt
    • Randy Orton
    • Becky Lynch
  • Pretty good show overall and the crowd was in to it most of the night

We’ve included the photos Tyler sent along to us as well in the embedded tweet below:

