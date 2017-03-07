Shane McMahon Hypes WWE MSG Return At Knicks Game

Shane McMahon was at the New York Knicks game this past Sunday and did an interview during half-time. According to PWInsider.com he spoke specifically about Kevin Owens “defending his title” this Sunday against Brock Lesnar when WWE returns to Madison Square Garden.

Since Kevin Owens lost the WWE Universal Championship this past Sunday night the match between the two will no longer be for the title, obviously. According to the final card we ran earlier this morning it does appear the match is still on.

Full Card For WWE’s MSG Return This Weekend

McMahon posted the following photo and comment to his personal Twitter account from the game:

Thank you to the @nyknicks for the hospitality to my boys and I. Can’t wait for #SDLive to rock @TheGarden next week. #TeamBluepic.twitter.com/E9e4QTToA3 — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) March 6, 2017

Top 10 Moments From Monday Night RAW

WWE has released the following video on-line taking a look at the Top 10 Moments from last night’s Monday Night RAW:

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes

You can listen to the full RAW Rebellion from WrestleZone Radio in the embedded audio player below: