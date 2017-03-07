Shane McMahon Hypes WWE MSG Return At Knicks Game
Shane McMahon was at the New York Knicks game this past Sunday and did an interview during half-time. According to PWInsider.com he spoke specifically about Kevin Owens “defending his title” this Sunday against Brock Lesnar when WWE returns to Madison Square Garden.
Since Kevin Owens lost the WWE Universal Championship this past Sunday night the match between the two will no longer be for the title, obviously. According to the final card we ran earlier this morning it does appear the match is still on.
McMahon posted the following photo and comment to his personal Twitter account from the game:
