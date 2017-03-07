Stephanie McMahon Shuts Down CM Punk Chants on Raw, Matt Hardy Continues to Taunt Raw Tag Champs, New TCW Episode Airs Tonight

Stephanie McMahon Shuts Down CM Punk Chants on Raw

As seen on WWE Raw last night, Stephanie McMahon once again shut down CM Punk chants in Chicago. During a segment with Mick Foley, Sasha Banks and Raw Women’s Champion Bayley, the crowd started chanting for Punk as Stephanie came out, and as she has done in the past Stephanie called the people predictable and said all Chicagoans are just like Punk, they’re losers.

New Throwback Championship Wrestling Episode Airs Tonight

Tonight at 8pm EST, the FITE App will be airing a new episode of Throwback Championship Wrestling. You can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link and check out a preview of tonight’s TCW show at this link.

Hardy Continues to Taunt Raw Tag Champs

Matt Hardy has Tweeted another taunt to the WWE Raw Tag Team Champions as he posted the following: