Ringside Collectibles Announces Hollywood Hulk Hogan Exclusive Action Figure (Photos)

Last week RingsideCollectibles.com rocked the wrestling figure community with the announcement of their upcoming Hollywood Hulk Hogan Exclusive action figure made by Storm Collectibles. Storm Collectibles makes high quality collectible action figures, officially-licensed, ranging from world-class iconic figures like Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson to popular movie and combat gaming characters like Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat. Storm has also made/is currently making 12-inch figures and statues of Hulk Hogan, due to WWE not being associated with him currently as to why Mattel hasn’t been able to produce anything of him in the last year or so, which include his Hollywood and Tie-Dye looks with real clothing and interchangeable parts as well as accessories. The Ringside version will be 6-inches tall, is highly articulated, detailed and is compatible with current WWE action figures. It, too, will have a cloth shirt, boas, interchangeable hands as well as other accessories. Check out the video and gallery to see this figure in greater detail. There is no word on when it will be available for pre-order just yet but keep an eye on RingsideCollectibles.com at this link as well as follow my popular Twitter to stay on top of the latest wrestling figure news!