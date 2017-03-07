WWE Smackdown Preview: Orton Battles Styles, Cena & Nikki Team For First Time, WM 33 Takes Shape, More

WWE has shared the following Quick Hits preview points on WWE.com ahead of tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live:

On Randy Orton facing AJ Styles for the #1 Contendership to Bray Wyatt’s WWE Championship at WrestleMania:

The whirlwind struggle to determine WWE Champion Bray Wyatt’s No. 1 contender at WrestleMania will reach new heights tonight on SmackDown LIVE when Randy Orton battles AJ Styles one-on-one. For a brief moment last Tuesday, it seemed as if the ongoing controversy surrounding the WWE Title had finally been settled. Styles overcame Luke Harper in an extremely hard-fought match and seemingly established himself as The New Face of Fear’s Show of Shows’ challenger. But that assumption literally went up in smoke when 2017 Royal Rumble Match winner Randy Orton —who had previously stated that he would not challenge Wyatt as long as he was the master and Orton the servant — suddenly declared that he was coming for the WWE Title at The Showcase of The Immortals before burning The Wyatt Family Compound to the ground! But who ultimately has the right to challenge Bray Wyatt: the Superstar who won the Royal Rumble Match or the Superstar who won the honor after Orton refused it? To answer that question, Commissioner Shane McMahon and General Manager Daniel Bryan reviewed all that happened this past week and have determined that The Viper and “The Face that Runs the Place” must go head-to-head tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network to finally establish who will take on The New Face of Fear on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On John Cena and Nikki Bella teaming up for the first time to take on James Ellsworth and Carmella:

John Cena & Nikki Bella will team up in-ring for the first time on SmackDown LIVE tonight when they face off against Carmella & James Ellsworth. The two pairs arrived at a point of conflict backstage last week when The Princess of Staten Island & Ellsworth interrupted the couple as they talked about their recent issues with The Miz & Maryse. The Cenation Leader & Fearless Nikki had no patience for the F-A-B-U-L-O-U-S tandem’s blatant disrespect and challenged them to a Mixed Tag Team Match next week. What will it look like when Cena and Nikki team up for a historic first time in a WWE ring and will Carmella and Ellsworth have any answers for them? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE.

