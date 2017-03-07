Share your thoughts on tonight’s SmackDown in the Disqus section below by using the #WrestleZone hashtag. If you’re on social media, use #WrestleZone to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show, and we want you to share our exclusive coverage page by using the social media buttons below!

March 7th, 2017

Report by Josh Lopez for WrestleZone.com Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan In-Ring Segment: Who should face @WWE Champion @WWEBrayWyatt at @WrestleMania? Both @ShaneMcMahon and @WWEDanielBryan have unique opinions. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/7bjdL2TqS7 — WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2017 What’s up Indianapolis? All week, Shane and Daniel Bryan have been dealing with the controversy surrounding the WWE Championship Match at WrestleMania. Bryan believes that Randy Orton should be the one fighting Bray Wyatt. Surprisingly, Shane says that AJ Styles deserves that opportunity. Bryan mentions the fact that he and Shane don’t always agree. For over 20 years, the winner of the Royal Rumble Match advanced to the main event of WrestleMania. Orton defeated 29 superstars from both Raw and SmackDown to earn his opportunity. There’s never been a superstar who’s abdicated his Royal Rumble victory. Shane goes over the recent controversies surrounding the battle royal and the AJ Styles/Luke Harper Match. Shane reaffirms his position on AJ Styles. Bryan thought everything was planed out, but Orton literally put their WrestleMania plans ablaze. Bryan doesn’t agree with Orton actions, but he deserves the spot because he won the Royal Rumble. What should they do? This answer will not end in a debate. Over the weekend on Twitter Shane and Bryan announced that for the first time ever, AJ Styles will take on Randy Orton for the right to face Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.