March 7th, 2017

Report by Josh Lopez for WrestleZone.com Austin Aries & Neville In-Ring Promo: .@AustinAries says the toughest man on #205Live is @WWENeville … that is, until "A-Double" got here! #205Live pic.twitter.com/lxhu9cW6Ar — WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2017 Aries has secured his greatest interview to date, it’s himself. Aries thanks himself for being here. Why did Aries decide to leave the announcer’s booth and punch Neville in the face? He punched Neville in the face because he could. For the last three months, he has been sitting at the announce table because he had a broken eye hole. If you want to earn respect, you find the toughest guy in the room and you punch him in the face. The toughest guy in the room was Neville. He’s the King of the Cruiserweight’s and the top of 205 Live, until he got here. That’s why he punched Neville in the face. What’s next for Austin Aries. With that left hand to Neville’s face last night, Austin Aries has officially became an in ring specialist. Neville comes out to interrupt Aries. Last night was a momentary lapse in judgment but you have gone off the deep end. Aries hides behind the announce table and acts like a fool. Now Aries thinks he’s on Neville’s level? Aries doesn’t think he is at Neville’s level. Neville is at the A Level, but Aries is at the A Double Level. The level around here is the Neville Level and Aries is not even close. Aries should consider this career move very carefully and scuttle back to his announce desk where he belongs. Aries doesn’t have to be at the announce table and Neville can come to the ring and tell him the joke about the Cruiserweight Champion getting chin checked two weeks in a row. Neville would come to the ring but, Aries doesn’t belong in the same ring as him. Neville doesn’t have to lift a finger to get rid of Aries. He mocked the division and now Aries thinks he belongs at the top of the ladder. There’s a locker room of talent more than willing to oblige. Neville speaks for the locker room? Aries has been writing checks his entire career and his ass has been cashing them. Anyone who has a problem with him to come to the ring.