WWE Once Again Edits Out Negative Roman Reigns Crowd Chants (Video), Matt Hardy Says He’s In Possession of the TNA Tag Titles, Bully Ray News

Bully Ray Update Ring of Honor has announced that Bully Ray will team with The Briscoes to face War Machine & Davey Boy Smith Jr. at this Friday’s ROH 15th Anniversary pay-per-view. They also officially announced that the Hardys will defend the ROH tag titles in a “triple threat Vegas street fight” against The Young Bucks and Roppongi Vice. Matt Hardy Says He is In Possession of the TNA Tag Titles Matt Hardy was asked on Twitter about Impact Wrestling crowning new tag team champions, and Hardy noted he and Jeff still have the TNA Tag Titles in their possession: Maybe some children's replicas.. We are in possession of the TNA Tag Titles & have NEVAH been beat for them.. You'll learn their fate soon. https://t.co/rsqezDLm7W — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 6, 2017 WWE Once Again Edits Out Negative Roman Reigns Raw Crowd Chants According to several WZ readers, WWE once again edited negative Roman Reigns chants from the Raw YouTube clip posted up after last night’s show. During the final segment with Roman Reigns and The Undertaker, prior to ‘Taker hitting Reigns with the Chokelsam the crowd could be heard chanting “Roman sucks.” WWE has edited most of the chants out on YouTube as seen below.