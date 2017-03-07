Billie Kay & Peyton Royce Tout Year End Award at WWE PC, Nakamura Returns on NXT Tomorrow, Bryan Drinks Non-Alcoholic Wine (Videos)

Billie Kay and Peyton Tout Their Year End Award at WWE PC

WWE has released the following video featuring NXT stars Peyton Royce and Billie Kay searching for a spot to hang their NXT year end award:

Nakamura Returns on NXT Tomorrow

WWE has also released the following video hyping Shinsuke Nakamura’s return to NXT tomrrow night:

Bryan Drinks Non-Alcoholic Wine (Videos)

The Bella Twins have uploaded another video from their trip to wine country in Sonoma, and in the clip Daniel Bryan, who doesn’t drink, samples non-alcoholic wine:

