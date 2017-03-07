News on Brock Lesnar vs Kevin Owens This Weekend, WWE Raw Social Media Score, Austin Aries Segment on 205 Live Tonight

Austin Aries Segment on 205 Live Tonight

Tonight’s edition of WWE 205 Live will feature Austin Aries interviewing himself as he has a special message for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

News on Brock Lesnar vs Kevin Owens This Weekend

Brock Lesnar is competing at two WWE live events this weekend, the Friday night Raw live event in Buffalo, NY, and the Smackdown live event on Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY. Lesnar will be facing fellow Raw star Kevin Owens at the MSG event.

Lesnar was originally supposed to be facing Owens for the WWE Universal Title at the MSG event, but with Owens losing the title to Goldberg at WWE Fastlane, the bout will of course be non-title.

If you are attending any of the above events and would like to submit a live fan report please email us at submit@wrestlezone.com.

WWE Raw Social Media Score

According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Raw ranked #2 among series & specials for the night, behind Love & Hip-Hop. Raw had 131,000 interactions with 28,000 unique authors on Twitter, up from last week’s show, which drew 97,000 Twitter interactions with 21,000 unique authors.

This week’s WWE Raw also had 308,000 Facebook interactions with 198,000 unique authors, up from last week’s show, which drew 219,000 interactions with 145,000 unique authors on Facebook.