Bully Ray Tells Classic Story of Shane McMahon Calling Vince McMahon at 3am and Drunken Spike Dudley Asking Vince for Marijuana

TMZ cameras recently caught up with Bully Ray, and during the brief interview Ray re-tells the classic story of Shane McMahon once calling Vince McMahon and waking him up at 3am. Ray explains that him, Shane, Tommy Dreamer and Spike Dudley were all traveling together, and Shane decided to “call pop”. Ray told Shane he thought it was a bad idea since Vince was likely sleeping, but Shane insisted his father never sleeps. Shane proceeded to call Vince, who in fact was asleep, and as soon as he answered, Shane handed the phone to Bully Ray. Ray admitted he was shaking as he had to talk to Vince McMahon at 3am, but what followed was even better. Ray said Spike Dudley was in the back seat of the car, and was “drunk, high, who knows”. Spike thought the whole thing was a rib and it wasn’t really Vince on the other end of the phone, so when Spike grabbed the phone he asked Vince if he had any “kind bud”, referring to marijuana. Ray said once Spike realized it was really Vince on the phone, he panicked and actually threw the phone against the windshield, shattering it immediately.