According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Raw, featuring fallout from WWE Fastlane and new Universal Champion Goldberg, averaged¬†3.216 million viewers. This week’s number is up from last week’s 3.093 million viewership average.

Below is the hourly breakdown for this week’s WWE Raw:

-The first hour drew 3.318 million viewers

-The second hour drew 3.380 million viewers

-The final hour drew 2.950 million viewers.

This week’s WWE Raw ranked #2 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O’Reilly Factor.