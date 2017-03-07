According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Raw, featuring fallout from WWE Fastlane and new Universal Champion Goldberg, averaged 3.216 million viewers. This week’s number is up from last week’s 3.093 million viewership average.

Below is the hourly breakdown for this week’s WWE Raw:

-The first hour drew 3.318 million viewers

-The second hour drew 3.380 million viewers

-The final hour drew 2.950 million viewers.

This week’s WWE Raw ranked #2 on cable for the night in viewership, behind The O’Reilly Factor.